TelOne defender triggers PSL interest

By TERRY MADYAUTA

TELONE right back Marvelous Chigumira is a wanted man, with several Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, including defending champions FC Platinum said to be after his services following impressive performances in the Division One club’s pursuit of promotion.

Log leaders Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds are among those said to be chasing the defender’s signature in the mid-season transfer window.

Chigumira has caught the eye with his defensive discipline which has seen him being the standout performer for the Gweru-based Division One side who are in a two-horse race for promotion with Sheasham in the Central Region.

Club president Llyod Mthethwa confirmed that they have received offers, though he would not reveal the suitors vying for Chigumira’s signature.

“He has done well for us, and we are aware that a number of clubs want him. I am told two PSL clubs have so far engaged us for his services,” he said.

“Of course, we can’t reveal their names because we have to respect the negotiation processes. But I must admit that the player has top qualities to fit in any team.”

Mthethwa, however, admits that his team needs Chigumira’s services at least until the end of the season.

“He is a pillar in our team. We would he delighted to have him in our team, at least until the season ends, for us to be able to assess our position,” he added.

“As it stands we are in top contention in the Central Region. It will be in our best interest to proceed as a unit.

“On the other hand, the player (Chigumira) got injured on the arm, but I hope he returns soon to play.”

As it stands TelOne remain second on the Central Region log standings with 34 points, five points adrift of log leaders Sheasham.