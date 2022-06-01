Takemoney promises knockout

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) Interim Super Bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Takemoney” Chiwandire has vowed to knockout Mexican Zulina Munoz in her title defence fight scheduled for August 20 in Harare.

It is the first time such a fight will be held in the country.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, where the match was officially announced, Chiwandire, who defied odds to upset Zambian Cathrine Phiri to win the title earlier this year, promised not only to defeat Munoz, but to knock her out.

Chiwandire took Phiri all the way, and won the fight on points.

“It’s a different case between Munoz and Phiri, but there is absolutely nothing difficult on Munoz. This will be a total knockout,” the bullish Chiwandire said.

She was flanked at the Press conference by her manager and promoter, Clyde Musonda of Deltaforce Boxing Academy, and Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board chief executive, Lawrence Zimbudzana.

The 34-year-old Munoz is the more experienced of the two, with 58 professional fights, and a staggering 52 wins, of which 30 were knockouts.

She has four losses and two draws.

Chiwandire, on the other hand, has eight fights, winning five and losing two.

The other one is a draw.

However, she is not intimidated by the record.

“There is nothing difficult about fighting Munoz, it’s the same as with Catherine Phiri. The training I was doing preparing for Phiri’s match, I will do twice as much so that I can defeat her (Munoz) with a knockout,” Chiwandire said.

“I’m particularly excited about this fight because I’m defending the title in Zimbabwe, something that has always been my dream as a boxer. As a mother, woman and a young lady, I hope hosting of this event will continue to inspire more women in Zimbabwe to participate in any sporting discipline of their choice. I’m confident we are yet again set to make history for our beautiful country.”

Musonda said preparations for the fight, which would have nine supporting acts, were progressing well.

Chiwandire has been training for four months now, and will increase the intensity of the preparations as the fight date draws closer.

Zimbudzana said he was excited to be hosting the historic event.

“The hosting of this WBC title defence is a significant milestone in the history of boxing in the country and on the continent as this is the first WBC title fight to be hosted on Zimbabwean soil,” he said.

“An estimated revenue of at least US$250 000 is expected to be generated directly from the tourism receipts that are going to be generated through hosting of this particular event and also other economic activities that will be happening around the hosting of this title defence in Zimbabwe.

“They always say for you to be the best, you have to fight the best and I believe Kudakwashe is going to be fighting the best because I’m told Munoz is no pushover, she has several titles and a belt. She is a champion in her own right.”