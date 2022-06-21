EPAPER
Picture of the accident scene (supplied)
Sulphur spillage along Harare-Chirundu poses danger

By Newsday

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI
THE Environmental Management Agency (Ema) says there has been a sulfur spillage along the Harare–Chirundu highway, close to Tsetse check point  

In a statement Ema provincial education and advocacy officer, Munyaradzi Nhariswa said no fatalities related to the spillage have been recorded.

“The truck was carrying 35 tonnes of sulfur and all the sulfur spilled into the environment and no fatality was recorded,” said Nhariswa. 

He said a fire broke out after the spillage engulfing the whole area, with plumes seen from as far away as Chirundu border post.

More details to follow…
