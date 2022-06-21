Sulphur spillage along Harare-Chirundu poses danger

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

THE Environmental Management Agency (Ema) says there has been a sulfur spillage along the Harare–Chirundu highway, close to Tsetse check point

In a statement Ema provincial education and advocacy officer, Munyaradzi Nhariswa said no fatalities related to the spillage have been recorded.

“The truck was carrying 35 tonnes of sulfur and all the sulfur spilled into the environment and no fatality was recorded,” said Nhariswa.

He said a fire broke out after the spillage engulfing the whole area, with plumes seen from as far away as Chirundu border post.