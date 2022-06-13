Stunner’s trial resumes

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THE trial of urban grooves musician Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, resumed yesterday at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Chideme (41), who is represented by Dumisani Mutombeni, appeared before magistrate Evelyn Mushayakure, where he accused his estranged wife Dione Tafirenyika (23) of fabricating facts regarding his domestic violence case.

Mutombeni averred that the initial statement by complainant’s witness was different from what she was now giving in court.

The defence submitted that the complainant was also creating and changing times of the events, while also failing to cite the number of times she was assaulted.

Tafirenyika told the court that the two have had a seven-year-long rocky relationship and alleged that this was not the first time she suffered domestic violence.

She said on 10 April after a show at Rainbow Towers she went into the bathroom in her hotel room.

She alleged that Stunner then dragged her out of the bathroom into the hotel bedroom and out of the hotel to the car park.

“He was pushing me all the way. He then demanded my phone in the parking lot. After I refused, he started (slapping me) and kicking me while I lay on the ground,” Tafirenyika said.

“This happened over and over again for 30 minutes. I then went to Harare Hospital after sustaining injuries. I had a nose bleed, bruises on my arm and chest pains.”

She denied fabricating the facts, stating that she had no reason to lie.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

In an unrelated matter, Stunner’s workmate Donwell Dawson (25) pleaded guilty to domestic violence when he appeared before the same magistrate.

It is alleged that on Sunday in Avondale, Dawson, who is also a witness in Chideme’s case, slapped his wife Miriam Mutsetsa several times on the head and face following a heated argument.