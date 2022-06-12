Slain Bulawayo CCC member burial today

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO entrepreneur and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Langelihle Dube, who was killed by a machete gang on June 8, will be buried today in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.

The marauding machete gang pounced at Dube’s home at around 2am demanding money, injured him and later robbed his wife of US$25 before disappearing.

Dube sustained thigh and head injuries believed to have led to his death.

CCC Bulawayo province tweeted yesterday that Dube would be buried in Esigodini today.

“Due to the overwhelming outpouring of grief by family and citizens (local and abroad), burial has been postponed to Monday June 13 at Mlomoliwoto in Esigodini,” the party said.

The body left Bulawayo yesterday for Esigodini.

On Wednesday last week, CCC Bulawayo province announced that Dube, popularly known as Mr Tuesday, who personally mobilised and helped to register the highest number of voters among all CCC district members, had died during the attack by the thugs at his Lobengula home.

Champion Langelihle Dube (Zonda) popularly known as MR. TUESDAY, who personally mobilised & helped to register the highest number of voters amongst all CCC district members, has died. He was ATTACKED & KILLED in the early hours of morning at his Lobengula home. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/V3Wt9FNFom — Citizens Coalition for Change (Bulawayo Province) (@ccc_bulawayo) June 8, 2022

Family spokesperson Kholisani Matenga told the State media last week that he believed Dube’s death was a result of opportunistic crime.

Indications are that when the criminals broke into Dube’s house, he tried to fight them.

It also emerged that a week ago, there was another robbery at a nearby church, where thieves confronted a church treasurer demanding cash.