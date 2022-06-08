SA boxer dies from brain injury

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi has passed away after he was hospitalised following a disturbing end to his recent fight.

On Sunday, Buthelezi was in a WBF African lightweight title fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban.

Buthelezi collapsed towards the end and was taken to hospital, where it was discovered he’d suffered a brain injury.

It resulted in internal bleeding.

Buthelezi succumbed to the injury on Monday night.

Boxing South Africa says it will conduct an independent medical review, and make the results public. – eNCA