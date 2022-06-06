Rimuka elbow out Kadoma in a thriller

By Kevin Mapasure

RIMUKA Cricket Club beat Kadoma Cricket Club by 14 runs in the two-day match of the ongoing Kadoma Cricket Academy winter league which is being sponsored by former national team fast bowler Edward Rainsford.

Zimbabwe top order batsman who is also the captain of Rimuka, Tarisai Musakanda scored the first 100 of the match and series.

It was a knock of authority by the top order batsman as he scored 150 from 123 balls in Rimuka’s first innings. He got support from the opening batsman Clifford Takaodza, who scored 44 runs from 36 balls before he was run out by Lesley Chomudondo.

With the players on a season break, you could feel the rustiness in the batsmen as many struggled to really get going.

The only other notable contribution for Rimuka came from Walter Matawu, who chipped in an unbeaten 37 from 42

balls.

David Murwendo, who toiled all afternoon was the pick of the Kadoma bowlers with three wickets for 92 runs. He showed his level of fitness by sending down 17 overs.

Rimuka eventually declared their first innings on 277-7 after 44.3 overs.

In reply, Kadoma innings never really got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Terrence Makoroma, who opened the batting for Kadoma looked very solid as he played a typical Test innings, leaving balls outside the off stump and attacking every loose ball.

Just when he looked good for a big one, he was adjudged out leg before from a Nyasha Dube delivery for 24 from 60 balls.

Davis Murwendo and Victor Chirwa tried to rescue a faltering Kadoma innings, but both batsmen didn’t make their starts count as they were dismissed for 15 and 25 runs

respectively.

Dube tore through the Kadoma batting line up to record the first five wicket haul of the match, five for 37. Kadoma bowled out for 129.

In the second innings Rimuka were bowled out for 52 runs, first innings centurion, Musakanda was bowled for a two ball duck by Nqobile Ndlovu.

The equation was simple for Kadoma, they needed 201 wickets to win and Rimuka needed 10 wickets for victory.

In what a thrilling end to the first weekend of the five-week tournament, Kadoma tried to go for the win led by their captain Nyasha Mayavo, who shepherded the run chase with a well-played run a ball 65 before he was out lbw to the bowling of

Matawu.

Chomudondo unbeaten 44 was not enough as he ran out of partners to hand Rimuka a 14 run win after Kadoma was bowled out for 166.

If the first match is anything to go by, fans around the Kadoma area are in for a treat as the players gain match fitness.