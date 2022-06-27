Ric Chasers eyes international market

BY AGATHA CHUMA

HAVING dressed an array of both top local and some regional artistes across genres, fashion designer Richmond “Ric Chasers” Mlambo’s desire is now to take his brand beyond the country’s borders.

There is no doubt that through his scissors and midas touch, Ric Chasers has what it takes to make it big in the local and international fashion industry.

On the local front, he has to date dressed the likes of contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, dancehall president Winky D and socialites, among them Pokello Nare.

On the regional side, he has dressed South African music duo, Major League and rapper Cassper Nyovest on their recent visits to perform in the country.

Ric Chasers reckons his initial interest was in art before he later turned to fashion.

“I never attempted fashion designing at school, but instead, was an art student who was passionate about style and that later made me venture into T-shirt designing while I was still in high school,” he said.

Ric Chasers said his aim now was to penetrate the international market.

“I have managed to work with both top local and international artistes and with this, I am now aiming for my brand to be recognised more on the international market,” he said.

“Daymond John, owner of FUBU, and Kanye West are my inspiration and I wish that one day, I will write the history of Zimbabwean fashion and become an inspiration to others.”

Ric Chasers said he had set up a production factory to expand his productions and venture into corporate wear and uniforms, adding that he had also launched his new winter wear collection themed Corde Du Roi.

“My new winter wear puffer jackets are made with high-end corduroy material, hence the name Corde Du Roi. They are exceptional, giving both a modern finish look,” he said.

“I have learnt to prioritise my clients first and that has helped me maintain the brand. I also try by all means to match with current fashion trends, one of the tactics fashions designers use to survive in the industry.”

As a word of advice, Ric Chasers said fashion designers should embrace local culture in their works to achieve their goals as well as market their talents.

“If it is their passion, people must, therefore, take fashion designing as a career because they can make a living and build a name out of it. However, they must know that it is not an easy industry hence it needs commitment,” he added.