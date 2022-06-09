Rhinos’ first half show pleases Maruwa

By Courage Nyaya

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Black Rhinos head coach Herbert Maruwa said he was happy with his team’s performance in the first half of the season.

The army side was unbeaten in its last seven games, a record that saw it finish on sixth position.

The team amassed 26 points from 17 matches, two points behind Manica Diamonds who sit fourth, one behind Triangle and seven behind league leaders Chicken Inn on the log table.

Maruwa’s side weathered a slump in form to realign its campaign for the main prize.

Despite dropping two points against Bulawayo City in the last match, Maruwa said he was pleased with the way his team finished the first half of the season.

“We are on the break now, the team did well going for seven games without losing and also going to the break on number six. We just need to keep in touch with the leading pack and see what happens at the end of the season,” Maruwa said.

“We dropped points against Bulawayo City, we wanted a win but the point we got made the difference. Credit to Bulawayo City they did their homework on us. They are in a difficult situation, they are trying and doing well,” he added.

He is hoping that his team can maintain the same commitment going into the second half of the campaign.

“We need to remain focused because as a team we have our own targets which we need to achieve, so having set our own targets it pushes us to work extra hard because before you compete with someone your first competitor is yourself. The level of competition now is very tough, there are no small teams, and every team is playing for a cause so there is no room for complacency.”

Rhinos said that they would go to the market in search of new players to strengthen their squad.