Rhinos coach wary of improved Bulawayo City

By Courage Nyaya

BLACK RHINOS coach Herbert Maruwa says he is not considering Bulawayo City position on the log as the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match today, insisting the relegation haunted side has improved of late.

Bulawayo City sit second from last on the 18-team log, although they have picked up five points from their last three matches.

“We cannot look at their position on the log standing they have been playing well of late managing to collect five points out of a possible nine and this shows there is a lot of progress in the team there are no small teams in the league,” Maruwa told NewsDay Sports.

Maruwa is hoping that his side can maintain their recent form.

“We are doing well as a team, we need to keep on pushing hard and our objective is to get something out of the game. The Bulawayo City game is not going to be an easy game,” he said.

The army side are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning three and drawing the same number of games which has pushed them to 7th position on 25 points.

In the last three matches, Bulawayo City played to a 1-all draw with Dynamos, before thrashing ZPC Kariba 3-0 and picking up a point against Harare City away from home.

They are hoping to start climbing up the ladder to avoid a relegation dog fight.