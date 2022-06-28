Reims not willing to sell Munetsi

by Kevin Mapasure

FRANCE Ligue 1 side Stade Reims could block Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi from joining Marvelous Nakamba and Jordan Zemura in the English Premier League this season.

Munetsi has reportedly attracted interest from Brighton Hove Albion after the topflight side lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.

It was reported last week that Reims could demand around £15 million for the highly-rated 26-year-old, who recently signed a new contract binding him to the club until 2026.

But club president Jean-Pierre Caillot has poured cold water on claims that the star could leave Ligue 1 for England.

“He has just extended and is untransferable,” he told French media.

Munetsi is back in France to begin preseason training ahead of the new season where he hopes to stay fit and play more than he did last term where he was plagued by injuries.

He signed a new contract at a time he still had two more years on his deal and some observers interpreted the move by Reims to suggest that the club was expecting suitors and thus had to increase his value.

Brighton, who are coached by Graham Potter have not yet followed their interest with an offer for the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reported last week that Munetsi “has been impressing in the French league where his statistics have compared favourably with some of the best midfielders in the country.

“Munetsi’s figures, notably on interceptions and defensive duels won in game, put him ahead of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni who joined Real Madrid from Monaco earlier this month and Boubacar Kamara, who left Marseille for Aston Villa.”

Munetsi scored four goals for Reims in 22 matches and was particularly impressive when he played against Lionel Messi in their clash with PSG.

If Munetsi’s move to the English Premier League were to come through, he would join Nakamba and Zemura who play for Aston Villa and Bournemouth, respectively.

Bournemouth were promoted to the elite league after finishing second in the Championship behind Fulham.

Zemura and Nakamba will face up in the opening match of the season.