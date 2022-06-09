PSL break gives Caps respite

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United captain Phineas Bhamusi has said the two-week break has come at the right time after the Green Machine endured a spate of dreadful results.

The Harare football giants closed the first half of the season sitting on a six-match losing streak including a 3-0 defeat to foes Dynamos last Sunday.

That defeat left them just a point above the relegation zone.

Matches will resume on June 25 with the relegation haunted Caps United seeking a change in fortunes.

And the Caps United captain reckons the break will help them recover and return to winning ways.

“We feel that the two-week break came at the right time for us. Our house was on fire. Things were not moving well for us. Our season was going down. It’s not what we expected, we have always wanted to be among the best as a big football brand. Hopefully by the end of the break, everyone will have recharged their batteries,” he said.

He is positive that Caps United will not go to the second tier league.

“Caps will not be relegated. This is just a passing phase, it’s normal in football. We just need a single victory and everything else will change,” he said.

The indifferent performance has galvanised the club hierarchy into action as they plot to raid the transfer market for new players to strengthen the squad.

Caps United chief executive officer Charlie Jones said this week that they were watching the market with keen interest.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side severed ties with defender Dennis Dauda, striker Clive Augusto and goalkeeper Simba Chinani over alleged threats to boycott their league match against Cranborne Bullets. Former captain Ronald Chitiyo decided to jump ship having been accused of playing a role in the fracas ahead of the Cranborne Bullets defeat.