PSC Maphisa office razed by fire

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

PUBLIC Service Commission (PSC) offices at Maphisa growth point, Matabeleland South province, were gutted by fire on Saturday.

The owner of the building that housed the PSC offices, Den Ncube, confirmed the incident, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

“The building was destroyed by fire. It was hard to extinguish the fire because we don’t have a fire tender at the growth point. People resorted to using buckets,” Ncube said.

“The damage was extensive. Four offices, including furniture, were destroyed. I don’t know how I will go about it, but I need more than US$30 000 to refurbish the building.

“I had worked well with the government, so I am saddened at this eventuality that will affect the community. This is not the first building to be gutted by fire. Three other buildings were burnt prior to this in Maphisa,” Ncube said while expressing concern that a well-developed centre like Maphisa did not have a fire service station.

Matobo Rural District Council chief executive Elvis Sibanda appealed for a fire tender at the growth point, while urging property owners to have fire extinguishers at their properties.

“As a council, we do not have a fire station, but we have fire extinguishers. We brought them to assist to put out the fire at Ncube’s property. There is another bottlestore that caught fire some time ago and looking at such incidents, it is high time we lobby for a fire station at Maphisa,” Sibanda said.

“It is an unfortunate incident; we wish that all property owners have fire extinguishers within their shops or premises,” he added.