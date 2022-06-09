Police sweat over missing student

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

POLICE have denied charges of assaulting a student at St Mathias Tsonzo High School in Manicaland province, who went missing last year, a day before his “O” English examination on December 6.

Livingstone Sunhwa (19) was arrested on December 5, a day after a break-in at the school had been reported by the Anglican Diocesan of Manicaland, which runs the institution.

Sunhwa was facing charges of unlawful entry and theft before his disappearance, and police are sweating over his whereabouts.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo yesterday said they released Sunhwa in the custody of his headmaster, one Sandura after his arrest to allow him to write examinations.

“There was a break-in at St Mathias Tsonzo High School tuckshop and we made some investigations that (resulted in) Sunhwa being arrested, but we decided to release him in(to the) custody of his headmaster so that he can write his examination, but he disappeared,” Muzondo said

“We are treating the matter in two different ways, one as a wanted person by police and another as a missing person. What his parents are saying are lies, we never assaulted him. Sunhwa is facing unlawful entry and theft charges.”

Diocesan registrar and lawyer Ashel Mutungura said the church was worried about Sunhwa’s disappearance.

“He was released so that he can write his English examination on December 6, but he disappeared on the day,” Mutungura said

“The matter is with the police and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the matter is being interrogated and we are worried over his disappearance.”

The church runs 54 schools across Manicaland province.