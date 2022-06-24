Pay civil servants : Action Aid Zimbabwe

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

GOVERNMENT has been urged to improve budget allocations to the public service as well as the agricultural sector to boost food security.

The call was made by Action Aid Zimbabwe (AAZ) in a statement to mark the Public Service Day celebrations on Thursday.

“As we observe the Public Service Day against a background of droughts, cyclones, and floods in Zimbabwe, we are reminded that agriculture extension is a critical public service,” the statement reads in part.

“For Zimbabwe to deal with a looming food crisis, addressing the issue of decent working conditions for public sector workers and investing in continuous professional development for agriculture sector workers should be prioritised by the Government.”

The Day is observed annually on June 23 to recognise the value of the civil service.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme: “Buillding back better from COVID-19 : Enhancing innovative partnership to meet the Sustainable Development Goals( SDG).”

“As we take stock of the Government of Zimbabwe capacity to provide public services, AAZ has noted low wages and poor working conditions in the public sector negatively demoralising public workers affecting their provision of quality gender-responsive public services (GRPS). The low wages affect the ability and motivation of public sector workers to provide decent living standards for their families,” AAZ added.