Parts of Gokwe town run dry

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

RESIDENTS in parts of Gokwe town have gone for several weeks without running water, which has forced them to resort to unsafe sources.

Gokwe ward 2 councillor Darlington Mudondo yesterday told Southern Eye that residents fear that the town’s water crisis will result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases because residents were now fetching water from unprotected wells and nearby rivers.

“We are concerned over water shortages in some parts of Gokwe. It’s just a matter of time before we experience outbreaks of water borne diseases,” Mudondo said. “We appeal to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to urgently resolve the problem before it degenerates into a crisis.”

Early this month, Zinwa spokesperson for the Sanyati Catchment area Obert Muchena acknowledged the crisis, saying it was a result of pump breakdowns.