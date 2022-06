BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO magistrate Mark Dzira has convicted and fined New York Times (NYT) correspondent Jeffrey Moyo $200 000 for illegally assisting foreign journalistsΒ acquire accreditation.

Moyo (38), represented by his lawyer Douglass Coltart had denied the charges before the court and had some time last year filed an application for discharge citing lack of evidence linking him to the charge.

MoreΒ details to follow.