NRZ board chair defends self, colleagues

BY SILAS NKALA

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Board Chairperson Martin Dinha has dismissed allegations that his board blew millions of dollars on luxuries.

He, however, admitted that a recent audit at the parastatal had unearthed irregularities and promised that those found wanting would be disciplined accordingly.

An internal audit uncovered corporate governance rot and looting of the parastatal.

The audit done by internal auditor Gilbert Sukwe with the assistance of the loss control division revealed that NRZ lost millions of Zimbabwean dollars and thousands of United States Dollars through financial waste and unsubstantiated payments to board members and senior officials.

“The audits unearthed various irregularities and those implicated are facing disciplinary action,” Dinha said.

In December last year NRZ appointed Respina Zinyanduko as general manager whose key task was to deal with corruption and pilferage in the organisation.

Dinha said NRZ also embarked on a restructuring exercise which followed a directive from the government to streamline NRZ structures in line with its business operations.

On procurement, Dinha said NRZ is guided by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23), adding that procurement of goods and services is done in line with the Act through the Procurement Management Unit.

On workers’ salaries, Dinha said NRZ had 17 months of salary arrears incurred between 2012 and 2019.