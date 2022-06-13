NPA jittery over murder suspects’ fishy release

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly become evasive over its failure to investigate alleged fraudulent release of suspects who killed a Chegutu man for alleged maize theft in 2003.

Shingirai Dendera, a brother to the now deceased Tambudzai Dendera lodged a complaint with the NPA in 2020, inquiring why the suspects, who allegedly killed his brother at a farm in Mandalay Park, were released before the close of the State case, 18 years ago.

Documents seen by NewsDay reveal that on November 12, 2020, Dendera wrote to then Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi, requesting a probe into the conduct of a public prosecutor only identified as Mabeza, whom he said consented to the release of one of the suspects accused of obstructing the course of justice in the matter.

The accused in the matter, Fredrick Ngombe, a Mandalay Park farmer, Tonderai Murehwa, Fungai Manyumwa and Amon Terrence stood trial in 2007 on murder charges at the High Court under file number CR343-4/07/2003, but were released before finalisation of the matter.

Contacted for comment, acting Prosecutor-General Nelson Mutsonziwa referred NewsDay to the NPA spokesperson Angeline Munyeriwa, who further referred the questions to one Chipo Muronda, who was, however, not reachable for comment.

NPA chief law officer Justin Uladi later told NewsDay that there had been progress on the matter.

“We have made progress. We will be calling the guy (Shingirai) to explain the progress made,” Uladi said.

Shingirai, however, told NewsDay that he had not yet received any communication from the NPA.

“They haven’t yet called me,” Shingirai said. “I have made a follow up, but I have not yet received meaningful information on the progress of the matter. It pains me to see the suspect walking scot free when finalisation of the matter was stalled at the court. I appeal to all relevant authorities to intervene in this matter to ensure that the law takes its course as provided for in the Constitution.”

Dendera claimed that Justice Tendai Uchena released the suspect from custody on Mabeza’s advice in the absence of a trial prosecutor, one Makwakwa.