New titles revolutionise HR

BY Emmanuel Zvada

EVERYONE in the human resources (HR) field agrees with me that the HR department has gone through some big changes over the years. In the past, HR’s main responsibilities included record-keeping, recruitment, industrial relations, payroll and compliance. It’s something that everyone can agree that the human resources department is constantly evolving. HR professions are no exception to this new-title takeover and for good reason. HR roles are drastically different from what they were even 10 years ago, and l strongly believe it’s high time we sunset the old “HR” titles and rebrand our HR function together with new titles.

Titles matter the most

Job titles are having a moment. Business analysts call themselves “Data wranglers.” Marketers are “Brand defenders” and “Growth hackers”. Salespeople are “Customer success managers” — the list goes on. But what about human resources job titles? It only makes sense that in the new world of work, we’re going to need new job titles. There is power in a name and in the words we use. What we call something sends a signal about what it is, how we should treat it, and more. For people in the HR profession, titles have long been a point of discussion. Human resources leaders are no longer just managing the present but they are guiding us into the future, hence new titles are important.

Why revolutionising HR titles

The workplace was already shifting to be more flexible, inclusive, supportive, collaborative, and caring. While names might vary, every role is tied to the same core themes that are redefining HR. Each title is rooted in the tenets of a new employment deal that centres on positively impacting people’s lives while improving talent outcomes for employers. Giving workers creative job titles (or letting them choose their own) is not a just a fun new trend but it is a strategic recruitment approach to attract and recruit talent. To thrive in a future of work that is approaching fast, businesses must develop new roles, and new modern titles.

Titles that entice modern workers

The HR department is constantly evolving. Shifts in corporate culture, employee needs and wants, and an evolving market landscape require the function to adapt quickly to the times. Recently, we have all seen a shift in other countries from HR manager to creative titles such like Chief happiness officer, Head of talent, and more. new titles are gaining popularity and some of the new titles that can also be used in human resources are the following:

People operations leaders

People operations leaders and teams look at the HR function from a talent-first perspective. Their role is to analyse candidates and employees experience and assure it’s positive and forward-thinking. It makes sure that employees have all the tools they need to be successful, to ensure they grow and develop, and to leverage the best to the organisation. People operations is all about putting employees first. People operations is a strategic business function that focuses on putting the employee first by humanising impersonal systems and continuously improving employee engagement, development, and retention. Done right, it not only creates happy, productive employees but also helps your organisation reach its goals more effectively and efficiently.

Chief happiness officers

In a time where employee happiness at work is more important than ever, many companies are turning towards chief happiness officers. Happiness in the workplace has become a valid concern for both employees and managers alike. Dismissing it without further research and analysis is not a wise thing to do. Companies all over the world are realising that happy employees are more productive and motivated. A chief happiness officer is, as the name implies, the person responsible for employee happiness levels within a company. A chief happiness officer is a specially trained HR manager and those that qualify for that title are those who believe that happy employees are better and productive employees.

Chief diversity officer

A chief diversity officer is an experienced business executive and leader who creates inclusive strategies for organisations. Their responsibility is to make sure that their organisation has a welcoming work environment for people of all genders, races, cultures, ages and abilities. They encourage and support diversity through company culture, staff training, workplace activities and recruitment. They also make sure the company follows equal employment, affirmative action and other regulations. Organisations need diversity officers to ensure a focus on inclusiveness within the work setting. Inclusiveness means accepting and recognising people’s differences, hearing and understanding other people’s perspectives. Companies that get diversity, equity and inclusion right will be able to recruit and retain diverse

talent.

Employee wellness manager

The importance of employee wellbeing and its benefits to both companies and employees is increasingly recognised by various organisations. Many more companies and organisations are becoming wise to the undeniable benefits of a healthy, well-cared-for workforce and populace, which means health and wellness managers should have excellent long-term job

prospects.

Designing and managing an employee wellness programme is an important step in improving the health and productivity of employees and potentially improving the overall cost of employer-provided health care.

The demand for corporate wellness managers is growing significantly, as wellness programs are effective in reducing employee healthcare costs, increasing productivity, and attracting new employees to a workplace.

Chief learning officer

A chief learning officer oversees organisational learning in a corporation. The role aligns corporate learning strategy and people development with business goals and it helps to make organisational learning a key player in the success of an organisation. Companies that implement ongoing learning objectives are able to reinvent themselves and adapt to change proactively, while stagnant organisations are often reactive in strategy and are unable to catch up or adjust to the changing environment. With the right leadership, L&D can play a pivotal role in organisational growth and business development. Robust employee training and development can help companies stay agile and competitive in a quickly changing technological landscape.

Agile coach

The role of Agile coach has been gaining popularity in recent years. An agile coach helps organisations, teams, and individuals adopt agile practices and methods while embedding agile values and mindsets. The goal of an agile coach is to foster more effective, transparent, and cohesive teams, and to enable better outcomes, solutions, and products/services for customers. Agile coaches aren’t just responsible for organizing an agile team; they also help the company embrace agile as a culture shift.