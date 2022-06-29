Musona signs off season in style

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Warriors captain Knowledge Musona signed off the season in style at his Saudi Arabian club Al Tai after netting the second goal as his side walloped Al- Hazam 3-0 on Monday to claim sixth place at the conclusion of the league marathon.

Tobias Figueroa opened the account on 34 minutes, profiting from an assist by Brazilian Dener Clement before Musona netted the second after 76 minutes. Three minutes before full time, Mukhtar Ali then sealed the contest following a set up by the Zimbabwean international to complete a decent campaign. Al Tai struggled for fluency at the back end of the season and there were fears the team would be relegated because of inconsistent performances which saw them at one point hovering just two points above the relegation cut- off.

And to finish in sixth place at the end of the campaign on Monday was an emotional moment for the side.

Musona (31), made history when he featured for the Warriors at three- successive Africa Cup of Nations finals. He was part of the squad that qualified and played at the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in 2017 and also led them to the finals of the biennial soccer tournament in Egypt in 2019 with the Cameroon tournament becoming his swansong. He, however, announced recently that he was retiring to focus on his club career.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders and Caps United winger Gabriel Nyoni has given up on his footballing career after he failed to recover from an injury.

The 29-year old, who has also played for Maritzburg United in South Africa, yesterday used his social media handles to announce his retirement from football.

“I have officially retired from football,” posted Nyoni. “Fourteen months of specialist and rehab treatment hasn’t yielded the expected result. I tried my best. I appreciate all the support you gave me during my football career. Highlanders fans you are special, always family. Caps United fans, you welcomed me like your own. Maritzburg United you gave me a better chance in life. Cape United you took great care of me. Thank you so much. The advice you gave me during my soccer career, please continuously give me in business.”

Nyoni also expressed gratitude to the unwavering support he received from football administrators and coaches that he has worked with.

“Special thanks go to Dr Joseph Sibindi, Mpikelelo Sibindi, Mr Rwafa, Kelvin Kaindu, Lloyd Chitembwe, Bongani Mafu, Madinda Ndlovu , Farook Kadodia , Farai Jere , Erick Tinkler, Roger De Sa, Nhlanhla Dube, Professor Ronnie Schloss, Pamushana HighSchool and the National University of Science and Technology.”