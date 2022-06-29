Musicians unite to assist Sarah Dee

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

IN a show of solidarity, an array of local artistes across genres will tonight converge on one stage for a fundraising concert to assist fellow songbird Sarah Dhliwayo.

Popularly known as Sarah Dee in the entertainment circles, the singer has developed a lump on her breast and needs to undergo an operation in neighbouring South Africa.

In a statement, Music Management Forum of Zimbabwe (MMFZ) vice-chair Chido Musasiwa-Gutu confirmed Dhliwayo’s predicament and the show tonight saying: “The Music Management Forum of Zimbabwe is appealing for help to fund medical bills for one of its members, Sarah Dee.

“She has been booked for an emergency surgery on July 13, 2022 in South Africa at a cost of US$1 200.

“She must travel earlier so that she can settle down to manage her hypertension.”

The fund raising concert, starting at 6pm, will be held at Theatre in the Park in the Harare Gardens.

Veteran sungura singer Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria will headline the lineup of performers among them Ammara Brown, Simon Mutambi, Mannex Motsi, Bana Ngwasuma and Sasha Amadhuve.

Other artistes who will also perform are Ammi Jamanda, Bernard Betera, Kessia Magosha, Marcy Janure, Black Rose, Biggie Tembo Junior, Baba Shupi, Jonathan “Stumu” Siastumuzira as well as Punchline Kings.

On the decks will be DJ Digital, while emcees Kedha and Ndombele will be leading the programme.

Sarah Dee has a soft spot for rhumba, Afro-pop, house-kwasa and township jazz and the artiste’s performances are mostly punctuated by suggestive dances that leave many — especially men — craving for more.

She has so far released five albums – Sokalami, Question Mark, Ndichakuda, Hamusati Maona and Chaputika, with the sixth one expected to be released in September.