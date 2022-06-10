MRP activist trial postponed

BY SILAS NKALA

THE trial of Mthwakazi Republic Party National (MRP) activist Partone Xaba failed to continue on Thursday after the State failed to serve his defence with closing submissions.

The matter has been before the courts since November last

year.

The case was further postponed to July 8 for continuation on Thursday when Xaba was appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sangster.

Xaba’s lawyer, Dumisani Dube yesterday confirmed the postponement.

“The matter has been postponed to July 8 for ruling. The state was yet to serve us with their closing submissions,” Dube said.

Xaba is being charged with inciting public violence. Initially he was charged with theft of

US$14 500, a gun licence and a laptop from an alleged farm invader Ambrose Flyod, but the theft charges were later dropped.

Xaba denies the charges and is out of custody on $20 000 bail.

Xaba was arrested alongside other MRP activists after they stormed Ntabazinduna to protest an attempt to evict white former commercial farmer Brian Davies to pave way for Flyod, who reportedly had Zanu PF links.

Last week, nine MRP activists were slapped with three-year jail terms each for public nuisance and violence after they staged a protest outside the Bulawayo Central Police Station.

MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo on Thursday petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, prisons and police bosses including magistrate Sangster protesting their conviction and sentence.

He also copied the British, United States and Australian embassies, including the United Kingdom’s House of Lords.