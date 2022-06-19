Mpopoma MP rehabilitates sports fields, youth centres

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MPOPOMA-PELANDABA MP Charles Moyo has channelled his Constituency Development Funds (CDF) towards rehabilitation of sporting facilities in his constituency.

Moyo said he decided to resuscitate sports fields and youth centres in his constituency to keep youths out of crime and drug abuse.

“We are the current leaders as well as the future of this country, peer pressure will make our youth perish, so to try and help our youth I will use the CDF to refurbish youth centres and sports fields,” he said.

“We are grading and leveling sports fields in the constituency. We have done Bango sports field and Inyathi youth centre grounds,” Moyo said.

He said in 2018 he got $50 000 as CDF and half of it was used to fence the Bango disability gardens; and in 2019/2020, the $335 000 CDF funds were used to install water tanks in ward 13 near West Commonage.

The MP added that 110 toilet seats were distributed among residents of Mabuthweni and Iminyela suburbs.

Fifty solar street lights were also being installed in the constituency.