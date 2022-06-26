MP fights drug abuse through sport

By NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

TO fight drug abuse in his constituency, Makokoba legislator James Sithole (MDC Alliance) has decided to channel his 2022 Constituency Development Funds (CDF) allocation towards rehabilitating sport and recreational facilities.

Addressing a gathering at the World International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking commemorations on Saturday in Makokoba, Sithole said: “Sport is important because it goes hand in hand with discipline, hence in that vein we are making a commitment that as the Makokoba CDF for 2022 will go towards rehabilitating sports and youth centres around the constituency in order to fight the drug abuse challenge.”

The commemorations were organised by Zimbabwe Civil Liberties Drug Network targeting Makokoba, one of Bulawayo’s crime hotspots.

Sithole said Parliament had established that the poor state of sporting facilities and youth centres around the country was strongly related to the current spike in drug abuse among

youths.

Meanwhile, Zanu Pf youth chairman for Bulawayo, Freeman Murechu said the Zimbabwe Youth Council was also advocating for the youth to be kept occupied through sporting activities and other income generating projects.

“We want to ensure that the youth are always kept occupied through sports and other income generating projects so that we keep as many youths off the streets as possible,” Murechu said.

Makokoba Ward 7 councilor, Shadreck Sibanda urged community elders to desist from selling drugs to the youths.