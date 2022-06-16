EPAPER
HomeBreaking newsMoreblessing Ali's suspected killer arrested
Pius Jamba
Breaking newsLocal NewsSlider

Moreblessing Ali’s suspected killer arrested

By Newsday

-

3

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO 
POLICE have arrested a Zanu PF activist in connection with the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement, police said Pius Jamba was arrested this morning.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested accused Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali,” police said.

“A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day.”

Ali’s mutilated remains were recovered from a disused well at Jamba’s homestead in Dunnottar Farm, Manyame on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ali’s family lawyer Job Sikhala is set to appear at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court this morning facing charges for  incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole.

They spent two nights in police cells following their arrest on Tuesday.

Previous articleFeature: Is IP education sufficient for African young inventors?

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

NewsDay Zimbabwe will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.