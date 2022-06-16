Moreblessing Ali’s suspected killer arrested

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POLICE have arrested a Zanu PF activist in connection with the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement, police said Pius Jamba was arrested this morning.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested accused Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali,” police said.

“A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day.”

Ali’s mutilated remains were recovered from a disused well at Jamba’s homestead in Dunnottar Farm, Manyame on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ali’s family lawyer Job Sikhala is set to appear at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court this morning facing charges for incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole.

They spent two nights in police cells following their arrest on Tuesday.