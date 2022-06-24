Millers push to sell bread in US$ only

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

MILLERS are reportedly pushing for permission to sell bread exclusively in United States dollars days after they met the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) over the pricing of the product.

After the meeting held on Monday, the RBZ issued a statement saying an agreement had been reached to reduce the price of bread.

The price of bread recently shot to $629 per loaf or US$1,89 using the official exchange rate.

A survey by NewsDay Weekender, however, revealed that the price of bread has not gone down.

Sources in the milling and baking industry accused their principal representative, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara of failing to push for US dollar pricing of bread.

“We met and agreed that Musarara was supposed to advise authorities that we should commence the sale of flour and bread in US dollar just as has been done with fuel so that we can be self-sufficient. However, it appears he was sweet-talked and came with nothing,” a source said.

Efforts to get comment from Musarara were fruitless as he was said to be out of the country .

It has also emerged that the country’s wheat reserves have significantly dropped over the past weeks with top millers said to have already stopped milling.

