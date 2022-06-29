EPAPER
Artuz president Obert Masaraure
Masaraure granted $60 000 bail

Amalgamated Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure has been granted ZWL$ 60 000 bail by the High Court.

More to follow…

