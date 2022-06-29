Masaraure granted $60 000 bail

Online Reporter
Amalgamated Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure has been granted ZWL$ 60 000 bail by the High Court.
Breaking : @OMasaraure has been granted bail of ZWL $ 60 000 . However he is not free until all charges laid against him are dropped. #JusticeforObert #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/eENo6Wvz41
— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 29, 2022
President @OMasaraure has been granted bail, the judge stated that the state has no reason to oppose bail,,, more details to follow @OSISA @FrontLineHRD @NewsDayZimbabwe @DougColtart @CdeZujTatenda @HumanDefenderz pic.twitter.com/QfafF9XxbG
— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 29, 2022
Day 16 of @OMasaraure 's illegal detention.
Today President Obert will appear in court for his bail hearing. Our hopes are that he gets his chance at freedom for he is innocent. #FreeObert #JusticeforObert #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/jv7lzDEtUy
— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 29, 2022
