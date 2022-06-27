Manyowa bags debut ZIMSA gong

BY AGATHA CHUMA

IT might be hard to believe, but that is the reality, a 13-year-old song won Elizabeth Manyowa her debut Zimbabwe South Africa Music Awards (ZIMSA) gong over the weekend.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel songbird is on cloud nine after she banged the gong at the awards ceremony held at Tweedy Park Brakpan, South Africa.

Manyowa was honoured under the Best Collaboration Video category for the song Ndauya featuring fellow top gospel singer Rumbie Zvirikuzhe about 13 years ago.

The singer is happy that her music is getting recognised in a foreign

land.

“I felt so humbled to have received such an award by the grace of God as I admit that I am not the best among other artistes. God is rich,” she said, noting that there are other artistes who do better than her, but it happened because of God’s grace.

“Our collaboration with Rumbie has gained me a second award after 24 years of doing music and it is still doing well on radio stations both here in South Africa and other countries.

“In 2021 I competed for these ZIMSA awards, but failed to secure an award. I was shocked on Saturday when my name was called for the best collaboration, I was not expecting it since this song was produced in 2009,” she said.

Manyowa is grateful to work with Zvirikuzhe and is ever thankful that her fans have stood by her ever since the genesis of her musical career.

“I feel so humbled by my supportive fans, who have supported and stood by me since 1998 even when it was gloomy. It has been a long road, but here we are in 2022 still pushing,” she said.

Manyowa now has two awards. Her debut was when she was named Kunashe Studio’s Best Gospel Artiste (2021).

She announced that she was working on a second duet with Mzansi singer Katlego Makanta whom she collaborated with four months ago on a track Uthembisile.

To date, Manyowa has released four albums Tsavakai Jehovah, Tsvakai Rugare, Ndauya and Mazuva Okuipa.