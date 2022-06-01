Mangwiro wary of Highlanders

By Courage Nyaya

LIKE the rest of the mid-table teams, Harare City and Highlanders are a bit of a mixed bag. The two teams share a similar record in their last six matches — one win and five draws.

Not much separates them on the log standings, with Harare City on 10th place with 18 points, while Highlanders are a rung below and a point short, albeit with two games whose fate is yet to be determined — the abandoned matches against Dynamos and FC Platinum.

Highlanders are winless in their last five matches, drawing against ZPC Kariba, Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn and Triangle — a poor run of form that cost coach Mandla Mpofu his job.

The last time that Bosso tasted victory was at the end of March when they beat Yadah 3-0 at home.

It was only their third victory this season. Others being wins over WhaWha and Herentals, both at their home ground Barbourfields Stadium.

For Harare City, things are not looking very pleasing either. They also managed just three wins this term, while recording nine draws, the highest in the league so far.

As the two teams prepare for battle at Barbourfields this weekend, Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro feels his team’s faces a big threat against Bosso with their back against the wall.

“We are well aware of the threat they pose, especially when they play at home. It will be a very difficult match for us,” Mangwiro told NewsDay Sports.

“However, we hope to go there and get something positive. We have greatly improved in the last few games and on top of that we have managed to keep four clean sheets in the last five games,” he added

Nothing separates the two sides in terms of their previous meetings. They have met six times in the league, and share two wins apiece while the other two matches were draws.

Harare City did, however, get the better of Highlanders in their last meeting in 2019, winning 1-0 at BF.