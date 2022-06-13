Mangwiro hopes for better fortunes

By Courage Nyaya

Harare City FC coach Taurai Mangwiro is hoping for an improvement in his team’s performance after its dismal performance in the first half of this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Mangwiro has used the two-week break in the league to reflect and try to polish up grey areas after the Sunshine Boys managed just three wins from the first 17 matches and have 18 points, just two above the drop zone.

They particularly struggled for goals, scoring just 10 while conceding 12 in the campaign so far, which has left them sitting 11th on the league table.

“The break gave us time to reflect and evaluate our performance and results. We are all in agreement that we have underperformed and we badly need to turn our fortunes. We obviously want to improve our position on the league table and help to develop players. We also hope to be good ambassadors of the Harare City brand,” Mangwiro told NewsDay Sport.

The club is unlikely to sign new players and Mangwiro is happy with what is at his disposal.

“As a coach, I believe in the players I have at the moment and none of these players have indicated yet that they want to leave,” he added.

Their last win in the league came in match day 12 when they edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

That win was followed by three draws and one defeat, where they collected just three points from a possible 12.