Mangwe villagers plead for dam rehab

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MANGWE ward 12 villagers in Matabeleland South province have appealed to government to rehabilitate a local dam which burst its walls several years ago.

When the reservoir burst, it created deep gullies downstream which are now posing serious danger to domestic animals.

Village secretary Cephas Den Thusi said: “The (Sikhulu) range had a dam which was sufficient for our livestock. Unfortunately, at some point the dam burst. Although our livestock grazes on the rangeland, they travel close to 10km to the nearest dam,” Thusi said.

“This violates animal movement restrictions for disease control. The other problem is that the gullies that were formed after the collapse of the dam have killed our livestock.

“We have established livestock farming as a business. I am one of the trainers in the area, and we are fond of this business. That is why we have people known as community animal health workers in the area.”

Another farmer, Njabulo Dube said there was a shortage of grazing land, hence the only range they depended on had turned into bare patches, contributing to soil erosion.

“We have a challenge of water after the dam which used to supply us with water burst some time ago. There is no access to water in the range and the borehole that was there is no longer functional,” he said.

Through the Enhanced Resilience for Vulnerable Households in Zimbabwe projects spearheaded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Sustainable Agriculture Technology and funded by European Union, the community is currently working on a destocking programme.

Meanwhile, one of the donors only identified as Ray, who had visited the range, said it was impossible for the dam to be resuscitated.

“It is impossible for one to refurbish the dam because it is too costly. Rather, it is better for boreholes to be drilled on the range,” he said.