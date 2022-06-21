Mangombe warns high-flying Dynamos

By Courage Nyaya

YADAH FC head coach Genesis Mangombe has warned Dynamos to expect a tough tie when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

He acknowledged that the game could be tough for both sides considering how Dynamos have gone about their business so far this season.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side sits third on the league table with the same number of points as second-placed FC Platinum and one behind leaders Chicken Inn.

“We are playing a very good team and of course they are on the upper top of the league standing, we are not going to underrate them, but we going to give them a good challenge and a good game. We are not safe (from relegation), so we are going to make sure that we upset them,” Mangombe told NewsDay Sport.

He however, hopes that the match officials will not influence the outcome.

“I think we are going to deliver. For us, it is going to be an interesting game. I know and also pray that the match officials will not decide the result. They should let the better team win.”

Mangombe has been working with his attackers as he sought to improve on the conversion rate.

“We also have to take the chances we create. In most cases, we get a lot of chances, but at the end of the day, we are at the losing side because of poor conversion rate. That is what I have been working on for the better part of last week. We were also trying to build some combinations since we have introduced some players from the juniors whom I think are going to deliver,” he added.

The Anointing Boys had before the season break been wallowing under a streak of poor results, losing five games consecutively and are a point above relegation zone on 15th position with 16 points.

While Yadah are grappling with the possibility of a relegation dogfight, DeMbare are enjoying themselves in the upper echelons of the league, having dispatched rivals Caps United in the last match.