Mamombe, Chimbiri demand original CCTV gadget

OPPOSITION activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have demanded the original CCTV gadget used to extract footage that the State wants to put as evidence.

They face charges of faking their abduction.

The duo, who are represented by Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu, had challenged the State to allow them time to study the videos and prepare their defence.

But the state represented by Michael Reza had told Muchadehama and Bhamu to go to the CID Cyber office department at the CID Headquarters to view the CCTV footage inside their lab.

Reza had asked that they only view certain sections of the video.

Muchadehama then visited the CID Headquarters and found out that all three videos used as evidence are one hour long, and cannot be viewed in an hour as suggested by magistrate Faith Mushure.

On return to court, Muchadehama said they to view one video from Chicken inn.

Muchadehama said they requested the police officers to download the footage on their flash but they failed to do so.

“The accused persons have been denied an opportunity to analyse the video. We have been given 1 hour to view the three videos,” Muchedehama said.

Magistrate Faith Mushure granted Muchadehama’s application to be given 48 hours to view and study the video.

“The court’s view is that they should be allowed to view the footage. This court does not see the prejudice if the defence is given the video 48 hours and the matter is hereby postponed to 29 June for trial continuation,” Mushure said.