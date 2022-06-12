Macheso illuminates Zim showbiz

BY AGATHA CHUMA

SUNGURA kingpin Alick Macheso on Friday night celebrated his 54th birthday in style.

He, indeed, shared his heartwarming love with fellow artistes and fans at large. Social media streets have been trending with the statement wazadza (he filled up). And what did he fill up?

The Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex, of course, a place that has become his home ground. He was back there again on Friday to celebrate his 54th birthday, 12th album launch and 24th anniversary of his band, Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

From the Executive dinner at Rainbow Towers on Thursday to Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Friday, it was all about Machesos’ new album Tinosvitswa Nashe, which carries six tracks, Kutadzirana, Impfa Nimulandi, Ndimi Vanhu Vacho, Nzendo Dzirefu, Makazvinzwepi and Munhu Mumwe, as well as his and band birthday celebrations.

His album launch poster was one of most circulated and talked posters in the streets and on social media.

Macheso managed to attract people from both in and outside Zimbabwe which is enough to prove that he is an international giant given how widely his music is appreciated by people from all walks of life across the globe. Up until 0300 hours, people were still queuing to get inside the hall which was already full.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe national team player Willard Katsande came all the way from South Africa to be part of the celebrations.

Artistes who attended the fiesta included Nicholas Zakaria, Andy Muridzo, Baba Harare, Mai Titi, Selmor Mtukudzi, Seh Calaz, Jah Master, Leonard Zhakata, Sulumani Chimbetu, Carlos Green and Kapfupi, among others. These artistes, together with the Ochestra Mberi Kwazvo band, helped Macheso cut his birthday cake.

Baba Harare rocked the stage with his jiti songs and notorious dance moves which moved the Mashwede family to give him US$10 000 cash on stage, thanks to Macheso for making Baba Harare walk away richer when he only came to celebrate with the sungura king.

Selmor Mtukudzi was the only female on the line up, but she proved herself well and was equal to the challenge from her male counterparts. She wowed the crowd with her performance of both her songs and those of her late father, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

What a night it was and people forgot the chilly winter weather because the huge crowd turned the Chitungwiza complex into a warm blanket. And, indeed, Baba Sharo accommodated everyone to his show, including vendors who made brisk business outside the venue.

Macheso also used the opportunity to give Franco Slomo who left him to form his own band, Extra Kwazvose, a chance to decide if he wants to rejoin him. Franco could not gather the courage to accept the invite, but thanks to the huge crowd which made it easier for him to decide by shouting that he should rejoin Macheso. Baba Sharo is undoubtedly a father with a very big heart.

For those who do not know Macheso, He was born on June 10, 1968 and was part of Nicholas Zakaria before he went on to form his own Ochestra Mberikwazvo with Zakaria Zakaria, Nicholas’ younger brother. His discography consists of 12 albums namely Magariro (1998), Vakirirdzo (1999), Simbaradzo (2000), Zvakanaka Zvakadaro (2001), Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya (2003), Vapupuri Pupurai (2005), Ndezvashe (2007), Zvinoda Kutendwa (2010), Kwatabva Mitunhu (2012), Tsoka Dzerwendo (2016), Dzinosvitsa Kure (2018) and the new baby Tinosvitswa Nashe (2022). He is well known for his songs Madhawu and Tafadzwa Nyarara.

YouTube views are enough to prove that the reception is already overwhelming with Impfa Nimulandi having most views at 115 000.

It was certainly a night to remember for a long time to come.