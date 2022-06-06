Let Them Festival returns with a bang

BY TENDAI SAUTA

LET Them Schools Festival founder Chido Musasiwa has announced that Tambai is the theme for this year’s 10th edition of the event scheduled for July 30 at the Let Them Trust Culture Village in Domboshawa.

The festival features a carnival style roadshow from the Harare city centre to the Let Them Trust Cultural Village which will this year host 5km and 10km marathon races as new excitements.

Musasiwa, who founded the festival in 2010, said Let Them Trust was a child-oriented creative, educational and cultural initiative aimed at creating platforms for young people to be groomed and showcase their artistic talent. Past events have provided career guidance and tours to such places as Harare’s Joina City as well as engaging in the “no substance abuse” and “child marriages” campaigns.

“This year’s edition of Let Them Schools Festival, which comes after a break due to COVID-19, reflects that we have evolved into a multifaceted cultural and arts promotion and preservation organisation. The festival has previously been held at Harare Polytechnic College, Churchill Boys, Allan Wilson and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

grounds.

“The festival, themed Tambai, will take place at the Let Them Trust Cultural Village in Domboshawa on July 30 from 8:30am-5pm. Schools will compete in poetry, dance, music and visual art. Each competition category has a sub-theme and Child Trafficking will be the theme for drama and poetry to further bring awareness and action to the global problem,” said Musasiwa.

Musasiwa added: “Music acts will have a focus on the late musician Zex Manatsa and participants will be required to include at least one song of the late musician in their allocated 10-minute performance as a way to help young people further appreciate the evolution and establishment of Zimbabwe’s music industry by the legendary Manatsa.

“Dance and visual art will embody the theme Tambai. To celebrate the occasion of the 10th edition we will also be having a marathon and carnival-styled roadshow. Thus, we will kick off with the carnival roadshow which will lead to the marathon and then the start of the festival acts.”

Musasiwa said the marathons would enable more people to appreciate the arts and varying methods of expression by the country’s different youths.

“As such we invite all distance runners to partake and revel in the occasion. As hype for the day builds up from the marathon, we will carry out a carnival-styled roadshow to the Culture Village. This will further create excitement and awareness for the festival on the day, while educating and involving the whole community.”

The main event will feature theatre, music, dance, visual art and poetry. Selected visual art designers will showcase art pieces that can either be painted, batik, mixed media or any art form that will be on permanent display.

Musical performances will be carried in 10 minutes while dancers perform their acts in not more than five minutes.