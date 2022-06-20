Karoi town honours late philanthropist

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

KAROI Town Council last week took time to remember its late town engineer Oswell Mazvimbakupa by launching a trust in his honour for his philanthropic work.

The local authority launched Dark and Lovely, Oswell Mazvimbakupa Trust by donating 45 blankets and bath soap to Karoi Prison — one of the late Mazvimbakupa’s charity babies before he died in June last year due to COVID-19.

Brother to the late philanthropist and family spokesperson Ernest Mazvimbakupa said the memorial day went on well by fulfilling his late brother’s humanitarian work.

“The memorial was a success. We had more than 200 people who attended the memorial and launch of Dark and Lovely, Oswell Mazvimbakupa Trust. We donated blankets and bath soaps to Karoi Prison since we no longer have old people and children’s homes at the moment. The late Mazvimbakupa’s passion was to help prisoners and vulnerable children in the community.”

Compassionate about the rehabilitation of ex-convicts, Mazvimbakupa provided basic care for former prisoners.

He was described as a selfless patriot and caregiver in Hurungwe, a passion he began cultivating in 1994 when he was a teacher at Deve Primary School under Chief Dandawa.

“He started off by assisting Grade 2 pupils then. He used his salary to buy food and other necessities that he could afford for the kids. He later extended to the whole school, then at cluster level, zone and later district, when he was assisting those injured while on sports competitions,’’ Ernest said.

He was then roped in by Hurungwe district education officials into clusters and zone committees because of his passion for disadvantaged pupils.

In 2011, he was asked to assist prisoners, Karoi Old People’s Home and Hurungwe Children’s Home at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Mazvimbakupa was then appointed provincial ambassador for prisoners’ welfare. He joined Karoi Town Council as an engineer technician in 2003 and later headed the engineering department, a position he held till his death last year aged 47.