Kamungeremu takes over as ZNCC president

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

TENDO Electronics managing director Mike Kamungeremu has been elected Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, taking over from Tinashe Manzungu.

He will be deputised by Charlton Chimbira.

The top Harare businessman was vice-president for the ZNCC’s Mashonaland region.

In various publications, Kamungeremu has been described as one of the country’s most promising young executives.

He has been MD at Tendo since 2014 and has worked within the ZNCC structures for over six years.

“I have occupied every position from branch committee member, branch vice-chairperson, national deputy president and now president-elect pending swearing in at our congress next week,” Kamungeremu said in a statement.

He holds three degrees.

These are an accounting degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), a law degree from the University of South Africa and masters in business administration from UZ.

He is also a holder of a full Chartered Institute of Management Accountants qualification. Kamungeremu will be sworn in at the ZNCC congress running from June 29 to July 1.

“I will preach unity of purpose throughout the country so that we speak with one voice. Our immediate task is to engage policymakers and build trust either way. There have been accusations from both ends and we need to make sure we find each other and work together with them as we have always done,” Kamungeremu said.

“The vision is already set: To be an upbeat business membership organisation that lobbies and drives the growth of the Zimbabwean economy. I want to see ZNCC driving the growth of the Zimbabwean economy and every business coming on board. There must harmony with our policymakers where we are consulted on key policy developments and then we also help in their implementation to ensure buy-in and success. I also want to see all business member organisations working together in advancing national interests and rise above parochial sectoral interests,” he added.