Kamungeremu elected ZNCC president

BY Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has elected a new national executive committee led by president elect Mike Kamungeremu.

Kamungeremu was vice president for Mashonaland Region in the outgoing executive.

He has been managing director for Tendo Electronics since 2014 and in the ZNCC structures since 2016.

“I have occupied every position from branch committee member, branch vice chairperson, branch chairperson for Harare then Vice President for Mashonaland Region, National Deputy President and now President-elect pending swearing in at our congress next week. Education-wise I hold 3 degrees, an Accounting degree from UZ, a Law Degree from Unisa and and an MBA from UZ. I am also a holder of a full CIMA qualification,” Kamungeremu said.

He will be sworn in at the ZNCC congress running from the 29th of June to the 1st of July.

“I will preach unity of purpose throughout the country and so that we speak with one voice. Our immediate task is to engage policy makers and build trust either way. There have been accusations from both ends and we need to make sure we find each other and work together with them as we have always done,” Kamungeremu said.

“The vision is already set: To be an upbeat business membership organisation that lobbies and drives the growth of the Zimbabwean economy. I want to see ZNCC driving the growth of the Zimbabwean economy and every business coming on board. There must harmony with our policy makers where we are consulted on key policy developments and then we also help in their implementation to ensure buy-in and success. I also want to see all business member organisations working together in advancing national interests and rise above parochial sectoral interests,” he added.