Kampira takes modelling sessions to grassroots

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

BULAWAYO model, Francisco Kampira says he is committed to help rising models turn the profession into a business that should earn them a decent living.

In his endeavours to help young models, Kampira hosted a model yard workshop in Pumula over the weekend to equip community models with some modelling skills.

“I have noticed that young people in some high-density suburbs are failing to come for grooming lessons or join classes because they don’t have money. I then decided to conduct the workshop to help models embrace the profession as a business,” he said.

“I fight for the inclusivity of models from schools and communities because they lack resources to put themselves on the map. So, through our initiative, we are going to be sharing information at an affordable price.”

Kampira said he has partnered some professional and successful models to share their experience and knowledge with the rising stars to ensure that the industry meets international standards.

“My desire is for the models to be able to generate income in this sector. Through our project, we are going to be travelling across the country to reach out to all those interested. We already have talent in Zimbabwe and professionalism, collaboration and sharing of resources will help the sector grow. The only thing lacking is collaborative effort to put the industry on the map and accelerate earnings,” he added.

Models who participated at the Models Yard workshop included Cleorence Maseko, Hope Mela, Faith Ndlovu, Sukoluhle Moyo, Nicky Sibanda, Rebecca Chabikwa, Faith Dengedza, Taffy Shoko and Makhosazana Hlatshwayo.