Junior Sables get Canada International Series invite

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

AFTER clinching the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy in April, Zimbabwe’s Under-20 rugby team will return to international action as part of an exciting International Series to be played in Canada from August 9 to 24.

The Junior Sables will battle it out against hosts Canada, Uruguay and Chile in the high-profile four-nation tournament, supported by the game’s global governing body, World Rugby.

With the absence of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy (known as the IRB Junior World Rugby Trophy until 2014), the International Series will allow teams to test themselves against new opposition ahead of the global competition’s return next year.

In preparation for the upcoming tournament which will be played at the University of Guelph campus in Ontario, head coach Shaun de Souza has named a preliminary squad of 61 players, based locally and outside the country.

The squad is dominated by players who were part of the team which clinched the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy in Kenya.

The quartet of skipper Takudzwa Musingwini, Brendan Marume, Tavonga Ablant, and Tawanda Matipano, who are part of the squad, have recently gained some senior experience after featuring in the Currie Cup.

De Souza admitted he could be facing a selection headache as he is still awaiting confirmation of some players based in South Africa.

“We have called up a squad of players for this campaign comprising 31 forwards and 30 backs, who I think can step up to the occasion. We still have some South Africa-based players who are yet to confirm their availability which just makes selection even harder, which is a good headache to have ahead of this series,” De Souza said.

The former Sables player made an appeal to corporates and sponsors to come on board and support the team, which many believe is destined for greatness after their feat in Kenya.

“This series gives teams playing in the World Rugby U20 Trophy an opportunity to get some game time before the resumption of this event in 2023. We are hoping to prepare adequately before our participation, but it’s not possible without adequate resources — which is why we want to appeal to corporates and sponsors to come on board and support the team,” De Souza said.

“These youngsters are the future of Zimbabwe rugby and with the necessary support, there is no limit to what they can achieve. The Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy was just the beginning.”

Junior Sables U20 squad

Props: Tomuvonga Msasanure, Happias Zhou, Nqobile Manyara, Tadiwa Chinwada, Farai Madzima, Veshal Jasi, Martin Hakunavanhu

Hookers: Marlon Guwuriro, Bryan Chiang, Takunda Mudzingwa, Tawanda Banda, Takudzwa Zvomuya

Locks: Simbarashe Siraha, Tamuka Kambani, Solomon Zawe, Tadiwanashe Marumisa, Craig Snyder

Loose forwards: Andrew Rinomhota, Tendai Chimyama, Tanaka Ndoro, Muzuva Gutu, Anthony Kalubi, Andy Maringo, Rua Karimazondo, David Mangwende , Gary Kagande , Phillip Ehlers, Gealan Jaricha

Utility forwards: Tanaka GondoMukandapi, Denzel Maramba, Daniel Johnson

Scrum halves: Panashe Zuze, Tanaka Ndabambi, Shadrick Mandaza, Welton Charumbira, Matthew Hickey

Fly halves: Benjamin Pattenden, Takudzwa Musingwini, Stephen Terera

Centres: Rukudzo Ndoro, Carl Kawodza, Alex Nyamunda, Dion Khumalo, Tanaka Chinyanga, Brooklyn Chikaka, Crispen Mashingaidze, Jerome Sagomba, Giles Munyamana

Outside backs: Liberty Sibanda, Tariro Tapfuma, Brendan Mason, Tawanda Matipano, Tavonga Ablant, Munotida Marimirofa, Josiah Borerwe, Emmanuel Farawu, Lesley Mubeto, David Yosa , Hunter Chiutsi

Utility backs: Simbarashe Kanyangarara, Brendan Marume