Home for children with disabilities sends SOS

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

A home that caters for children with disabilities has sent an SOS for financial and material resources to avert closure.

Speaking at the fundraising dinner for Ngonidzashe Care on Friday night in Harare, Rumbidzai Chikwava, the coordinator of the Rusape based centre said they were facing numerous operational challenges.

“Our organisation is also targeting women and special kids in the rural areas. Currently, our centre is facing challenges due to financial constraints,” Chikwava said.

“We need funds for building material, irrigation pipes, pampers, warm clothing, blankets, washing and bathing soap, toothpaste, food items, cleaning detergents, physiotherapy treatments and medications.”

According to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), at least one billion people have some form of disability, whether present at birth or acquired later in life.

Nearly 240 million of them are children. Unicef says “‘no matter their story, every child has every right to thrive.”

Chikwava said: “Every child has the right to live and be included in everyday life. Parents must be able to take their children with disabilities to social gatherings and to avoid hiding them.

“In-spite of everything that a person has done or been through they still have purpose and value.”