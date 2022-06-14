Holy Ten back in limelight

BY DONALD NYANDORO

HIP-HOP sensation Mukudzei “Holy Ten” Chitsama’s latest 10-track album titled Energy has delighted fans and music lovers alike following its release at the weekend.

The album is available on different online platforms such as Youtube, Audiomack and Spotify.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, during the album’s tour at Mashwede Village in the capital, Holy Ten’s manager, Shawn Maguma said the album focuses on issues which generally demoralise people in society.

“It is all about energy, the album discusses matters which kill our energy and comforts; dire circumstances which kill our energy, especially matters to do with depression, heartbreaks and other daily struggles,” he said.

“We now wait for the consumers to enjoy. We will be dropping a few videos as well as we have already started to work on our next project.”

The album features four collaborations which include Too Scared (featuring Kim Richardx), Ndorecover (featuring Crooger), Ndiri Ndega (songbird Feli Nandi) and Husiku Hurefu (featuring dancehall singer Nutty O).

The album also featured different producers with the engineering done by Holy Ten, Ksg and Dj Tamuka.

Other songs on the album are It’s Never Easy, Kudhara Kwangu, Bhachi re Dior, Ka This, Ka That, Zvaifaya and The Point Iripano.

Since breaking into the music scene, Holy Ten has consistently released tracks, resulting in him being ever visible.

Early this year he dominated the seventh edition of the Changamire Hip-Hop Awards after he bagged three gongs Best Male, Song of the Year (with Gundamwenda featuring Saint Floew) and People’s Choice.

He also scooped the Best Hip-Hop song with Wakatuka Amai at the Star FM’s Listeners Choice Awards.