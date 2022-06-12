Highlanders win ZNCC award

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS were honoured with a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter Lifetime Achievement award presented to board member Methuseli Mafu at a Bulawayo hotel on Friday

night.

The Matabeleland Annual Business Awards which ran under the theme Bolstering Resilience and Innovativeness for Sustainable Growth were meant to honour outstanding and budding formally registered businesses that have stood the test of the harsh economic environment and contributed positively to the economic growth of the country.

Highlanders chief executive Ronald Moyo shared his excitement over the recognition by ZNCC and said the award was an honour to club followers who have contributed to the growth of the club.

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has honoured Highlanders Football Club with a lifetime achievement award, recognising the club’s contribution, achievement, and character in football.#SIYINQABA pic.twitter.com/GiFTdCt3xJ — Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) June 12, 2022

“This award is important for the club. It is also emotional because of the great people, footballers and administrators, especially those that are no longer with us for their great commitment and dedication throughout the existence of Highlanders,” he said.

Moyo said the honour comes at a time when the club is preparing its centenary celebrations slated for 2026.

The club was established in 1926.

“It (the award) comes at a time when we are looking forward to our centenary celebrations. It becomes a good build-up to those celebrations. This achievement should remind us as Highlanders to respect the people (even the living) who have contributed to Highlanders in different eras. It is a challenge to the current crop of leaders, players, legends, members and fans to take the club to another level,” Moyo said.

Highlanders were presented with a certificate and a floating trophy for the recognition and the national awards are to be held in Victoria Falls in due course.

The award was sponsored by Old Mutual.

Highlanders beat HM Esats and Son (Mohammed Esan Esat) and JR Goddard Contracting (JR Goddard) to the lifetime achievement award.

Last year, Bulawayo Chiefs came third in the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ)’s National Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year award.