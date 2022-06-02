Highlanders keep fans guessing

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS have continued to keep the identity of their new coach under wraps, saying the man to steer their ship will be unveiled between today and tomorrow before their home Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

However, a source said none of the coaches that have been in the news of late were selected, with indications pointing to an unknown Portuguese national taking over reins.

“I don’t know his name, but I am told he is a Portuguese national, not any of the coaches that have been written about. He is probably landing in the country tomorrow (today),” the source said.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla, cleared to take charge of last week’s game against ZPC Kariba in Nyamhunga, hosted the technical team’s pre-match Press conference yesterday flanked by captains Nqobizitha Masuku and Peter Muduhwa.

Chief executive Ronald Moyo yesterday confirmed that the new coach would be made public either today or Saturday.

“I would like to thank the club leadership for doing their business quietly during the time when we were looking for the coach,” he said.

“I am glad that we have completed the process of going through the applications. We have settled for a candidate, the coach, who will be unveiled before the Sunday match. That might be tomorrow or Saturday.”

Other coaches reportedly interested in the Highlanders’ job are former coaches Pieter de Jongh, who hails from Netherlands, Egyptian Mohamed Fathi, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu and Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa.

Former coach Mark Harrison, who is based in Kenya, and South Africa-based Serbian national Heric Vladislav also confirmed their interest in the Bosso hot seat.

Harrison only spent two months at Highlanders at the beginning of 2020 before flying back home in a huff when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and all sporting activities were banned.

His former assistant Mandla Mpofu was fired two weeks ago for poor results.