Harare councilors suspend controversial Pomona deal

Newsday
(file pic) City of Harare official Calvin Chigariro (left) hands over the Pomona dumpsite agreement to Geo Pomona Waste Management representative Mr Dilesh Nguwaya

Harare councillors have voted to suspend the controversial $344 million contract awarded to Geogenix BV in the Pomona Dumpsite deal while setting up a special committee to investigate details of the deal.

The deal between Netherlands-based Geogenix BV, fronted locally by Delish Nguwaya, and Harare City Council (HCC) was to run for 30 years, with the company set to pocket over US$240 million at US$22 000 per day.

 

