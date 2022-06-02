Harare councilors suspend controversial Pomona deal

Online Writer
Harare councillors have voted to suspend the controversial $344 million contract awarded to Geogenix BV in the Pomona Dumpsite deal while setting up a special committee to investigate details of the deal.
The Councilors who made the Pomona resolution at Harare City Council should be equally culpable and investigated. How do we go after the beneficiaries without looking at the people who made the whole deal appear legitimate??
— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) May 27, 2022
The deal between Netherlands-based Geogenix BV, fronted locally by Delish Nguwaya, and Harare City Council (HCC) was to run for 30 years, with the company set to pocket over US$240 million at US$22 000 per day.
Pomona – Geogenix BV Deal@ShumbaPrecious of @HarareResidents – the day the deal was signed, Minister July Moyo summoned Acting Town Clerk (@cohsunshinecity) & told him the Pomona deal had been granted National Status (by Cabinet) & shouldnt be delayed
Electoral Accountability pic.twitter.com/dXsUSxSlmq
— ERC Africa (@ercafrica) June 2, 2022
We submitted a petition to @cohsunshinecity requesting the termination of the POMONA CONCESSION AGREEMENT focusing only on the content of the contract @ZIMCODD1 @ChraHarare @crisiscoalition @anticorruption @news @LocalT @HeraldZimbabwe @ZACConline @UNDPZimbabwe @GEF_SGP pic.twitter.com/r2xVw4gF3z
— Community Water Alliance (@CWAZimbabwe) May 31, 2022