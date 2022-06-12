Gwanda residents apprehend robbers

BY NIZBERT MOYO

GWANDA residents teamed up and apprehended two armed robbers who had robbed a resident of R2 500 and a power bank last week.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Bright Dube (22) from Phakama suburb in Gwanda.

She said the suspects were Knowledge Sibanda (28) from Ntempe Guyu and Nqobani Ncube (20) from Riverbank, Colleen Bawn. Mangena said the third suspect, only identified as Mthokozisi, was still at large.

“On June 8, Dube was (walking) from Phakama business centre at around 10pm to his residence (when) he met the three, who were armed with an axe. They grabbed him by the neck and searched him,” Mangena said.

The robbers took R2 500 and a power bank from Ncube.

“Dube teamed up with his friends and made a follow-up and managed to apprehend the two suspects, while the third one Mthokozisi managed to escape,” she added.

Police advised the public to avoid moving around at night.