Govt to transform Muzarabani into town

By MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

GOVERNMENT has pledged to transform Muzarabani into a town through supporting its infrastructural development projects.

Commissioning the US$52 000 Kabaira Water Scheme in Kairezi ward 23 in Muzarabani yesterday, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “Muzarabani is a priority area under the government’s rural development thrust and we want to turn this community into a town through massive infrastructural development.”

The water scheme alongside a model school block and maternity waiting shelter in Chiwenga ward 24 were facilitated by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) with the support of the Finnish Red Cross.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said government will guarantee unlimited humanitarian space to the area and other Zimbabwean communities.

Muzarabani North lies in the Zambezi basin and its one of the marginalized communities.

The Kabaira Water Scheme is part of the ZRCS’s Building Community Resilience through Integrated Health and Disaster Risk Reduction projects and comprises six 5000 litre tanks and nine taps, which support over 2000 families, including a secondary, shopping centre and clinic.

Muchinguri bemoaned the state of the dilapidated road network in Muzarabani North.

“We want to tar these roads and avail social amenities across the district. This might take time, but it is government’s thrust to improve the lives of people,” she said.

ZRCS president Edson Mlambo said his organisation also constructed a footbridge for the Chadereka area, safe learning structures, toilets, and borehole rehabilitation, as well as safety training in Muzabani.

“These largely community resourced micro-mitigation activities indirectly created the enabling environment for a resilient community,” he said.

Muzarabani North MP Zhemu Soda said: “We face a number of challenges which are more of climate change induced. However, through government and our partners’ support we are working on a number of developmental programmes in Muzarabani North.”