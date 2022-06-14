Gondwe to defend Vic Falls marathon title

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHRISTOPHER Gondwe has vowed to defend his Econet Victoria Falls 42km Marathon title as he takes to the resort town on July 3 for the race.

Gondwe (35) of Blanket Mine Athletics Club won the race in 2019 and picked up US$900 after crossing the finishing line in 02:25:36, but failed to beat 2018 winner Nkosiyazi Sibanda’s record of 02:21:08.

It was his first time to compete in the 42km race.

Gondwe said he was working hard for the race.

“I am going back there if everything goes well with the registration. So far so good, I am ready although I am having challenges at work. I am training hard and hopeful that come July 3, I will be fit and ready. I am hoping to defend my title and whoever tries to beat me will have to work hard for it. I failed to beat (Nkosiyazi) Sibanda’s record partly because it was my first time to run the 42km race and I kept up the seniors who are used to the race and the route. I outpaced them in the last three kilometres. I have got great speed. I want to be at my own record this year, but if I beat Sibanda’s it will be a miracle. I am very prayerful man,” Gondwe said.

On Gondwe’s heels in 2019 was Costern Chiyaba, who finished at a time of 02:25:44 with Lyno Muchena coming third in 02:25:48.

The ladies’ 42km race was won by Felistus Chitoshi, who hit the tape in 02:52:31 while on the second spot was Chokore Chiedza in 02:58:12 followed by Thabitha Tsatsa in 03:06:06.

The last edition of the race was held virtually in 2020 and registration for this year’s race will close on Sunday.

“We are happy to announce that we will be extending the close of entries date for this year’s Victoria Falls Marathon from the May 31 to June 19 2022 or sooner if we reach capacity! This means that you have less than three weeks left to still enter. Make sure that you enter now and don’t make the mistake of leaving your entry to the last minute when it is too late,” read a post on the organiser’s Facebook page.