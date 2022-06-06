Gokwe man killed over drink

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 36-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man was fatally assaulted for allegedly stealing five litres of Mazoe orange juice.

The deceased, Clemence Bambakahle Nkiwane, was reportedly assaulted by Gift Mungoni (36), Cuthbert Ngwenya (25), Tapera Manuka (33) and Poverty Nhemera (32) at Kambasha business centre in Gokwe town on May 31.

He was pronounced dead on admission to Gokwe General Hospital. The quartet has since appeared in court and remanded in custody pending trial at the High Court.

Allegations are that on May 31, this year, at around 2000 hours, the accused persons together with their other three accomplices only known as Zekia, Brendon and Tawanda Gomba, who are still at large, were drinking beer at the business centre where Nkiwane was also partaking in the wise waters.

Nkiwane left the bar heading home at around 2130 hours. His attackers then noticed that their drink was missing. Suspecting that Nkiwane had stolen it, they followed him to recover the drink at his house in Mapfungautsi new stands, Gokwe.

They did not find the drink, but they dragged him outside and assaulted him with sticks.

They took him to a bush outside Mapfungautsi and used switches to further assault him.

He was dumped on the roadside where he was discovered by More Musokeni who was leading a scotchcart. After Nkiwane narrated his ordeal, Musokeni took him to Gokwe General Hospital for

treatment.

Musokeni informed the deceased’s brother Reference Bambakahle about the incident who also rushed to the hospital.

Nkiwane later died and a police report was made.

The State said there was overwhelming evidence linking the accused persons to the

crime.